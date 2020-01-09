Wednesday, Jan. 8
Criminal Trespass
At 12:42 a.m. on South Cammann Street, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed from residence.
Illegal Camping
At 2:22 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the U.S. Postal Service, it was reported that a subject was sleeping in the business.
Suspicious Subject
At 6:35 a.m. on Norman Avenue, a subject was spotted behind the dumpster at apartments.
Arrest
At 10:04 a.m. on Commercial Avenue, Kasey Chappel, 41, was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended and cited on a charge of driving while uninsured. She was cited in lieu of custody.
At 4:34 p.m. on Lockhart and DMV, John Daugherty, 61, was arrested during a traffic stop on a charge of DUII and transported to Coos County Jail.
Misuse of 911
At 10:11 a.m. on Central Avenue, multiple calls came in from a subject regarding non-emergent issues.
Threats
At 10:22 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, possible threats were made.
Found Syringe
At 10:47 a.m. on 852 South Fourth Street, syringes were found.
Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 12:24 p.m. on North Second Street, suspect from unlawful entry into motor vehicle from several days ago was spotted at Walmart and may be driving on suspended license.
ID Theft
At 2:07 p.m. on North Wasson Street, fraudulent use of a credit card was reported.