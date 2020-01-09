{{featured_button_text}}
Coos Bay Police
Bethany Baker, The World

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Criminal Trespass

At 12:42 a.m. on South Cammann Street, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed from residence.

Illegal Camping

At 2:22 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the U.S. Postal Service, it was reported that a subject was sleeping in the business.

Suspicious Subject

At 6:35 a.m. on Norman Avenue, a subject was spotted behind the dumpster at apartments.

Arrest

At 10:04 a.m. on Commercial Avenue, Kasey Chappel, 41, was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended and cited on a charge of driving while uninsured. She was cited in lieu of custody.

At 4:34 p.m. on Lockhart and DMV, John Daugherty, 61, was arrested during a traffic stop on a charge of DUII and transported to Coos County Jail.

Misuse of 911

At 10:11 a.m. on Central Avenue, multiple calls came in from a subject regarding non-emergent issues.

Threats

At 10:22 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, possible threats were made.

Found Syringe

At 10:47 a.m. on 852 South Fourth Street, syringes were found.

Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle

At 12:24 p.m. on North Second Street, suspect from unlawful entry into motor vehicle from several days ago was spotted at Walmart and may be driving on suspended license.

ID Theft

At 2:07 p.m. on North Wasson Street, fraudulent use of a credit card was reported.

