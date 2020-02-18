Monday, Feb. 17
Accident
At 11:06 a.m. on South First Street, an officer was flagged down by a citizen for a non-injury accident involving driver Frank Dye, 38.
Dispute
At 11:49 a.m. on Michigan and South Empire, a dispute was reported.
At 7:39 p.m. on Anderson Avenue, a neighbor dispute/harassment was reported.
Arrests
At 12:06 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, John Bowen, 64, was arrested on charges of theft 3 and criminal trespass 1. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9:41 p.m. on Highway 101 and Flanagan, Eric Comstock, 29, was arrested on a charge of DUII and transported to the Coos County Jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Shoplifter
At 2:10 p.m. on North Cammann Street at McKay’s, a shoplifter was reported.
Theft
At 2:34 p.m. on Harris Avenue, a theft of propane tanks was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 3:10 p.m. on South Morrison Street, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed.
At 9:46 p.m. on Augustine, criminal trespass was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 3:20 p.m. on Madison and Maryland, criminal mischief was reported.