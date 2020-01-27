{{featured_button_text}}
Coos Bay Police
Bethany Baker, The World

Sunday, Jan. 26

Suspicious Subject

At 12:47 a.m. on South Schoneman, a suspicious subject was reported.

Fire Assist

At 1:41 a.m. on 312 South Wall Street, the fire department assisted in a fire call.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle

At 3:48 a.m. on East 11th Street in Douglas County, a stolen vehicle was recovered.

At 9:05 a.m. on 2nd Court Alley and Ingersoll Avenue, a possible location of a stolen vehicle was reported.

Dispute

At 4:06 a.m. on Market Avenue and South Broadway Street, a dispute was reported.

At 5:08 p.m. on Wall and Newmark, a dispute in the middle of the road was reported.

Criminal Trespass

At 4:27 a.m. on North Wall Street, criminal trespass was reported.

Burglary

At 5:48 a.m. on South Empire Boulevard at Lighthouse, suspicious conditions were reported surrounding a possible burglary.

At 10 a.m. on South Marple Street, a burglary was reported.

Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle

At East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, a possible unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.

Mental Subject

At 9:07 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

At 9:24 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

At 11:10 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

At 2:08 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

Disorderly Conduct

At 9:58 a.m. on South Broadway Street at McDonalds, disorderly conduct was reported.

At 8:09 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a male subject struck a vehicle window.

Fraud

At 11:49 a.m. on Webster Avenue, a scam phone call was reported.

Threats

At 12:01 a.m. on Central Avenue, threats were reported.

Narcotics Investigation

At 1:09 p.m. on West Anderson Avenue, a report was made of a subject smoking from a pipe in front of the library.

Theft

At 2:43 p.m. on Sanford, theft of a bicycle was reported.

Criminal Mischief

At 3:29 p.m. on South Empire Boulevard, criminal mischief to a business was reported.

Arrest

At 4:07 p.m. on Schoneman and Harris, Brian Stuart, 25, was arrested on a charge of probation violation and on a Coos Bay Police warrant for the charge of unlawful possession of meth. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 5:51 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Gibs RV, Dustin Lee Evanow, Julia Jean Nelson and Rolin Henry Block were arrested on charges of theft 2 and criminal trespass 2. All three subjects were transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 6:32 p.m. on Ellensburg Avenue, Benjamin Larsen, 33, was arrested by the Curry County Sheriff’s Office on a Coos Bay Police warrant for theft 2.

At 7:20 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, Kristinia Frickey, 31, was arrested for probation violation and theft 3. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Fight

At 5:38 p.m. on the 100 block of South Wall Street, a fight was reported.

Suicidal Subject

At 6:09 p.m. on Lund Avenue, a suicidal subject was reported.

At 8 p.m. on North Broadway Street at the Tioga Apartments, a suicidal subject was reported.

Welfare Check

At 8:59 p.m. on South Broadway and Curtis, a subject was stumbling along the roadway.

