Tuesday, Dec. 24
Arrest
At 3:46 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, Caleb Moffett, 22, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
At 4:55 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, Brianna Huntley, 26, was arrested as a result of a person’s contact on multiple outstanding warrants. Three warrants for her arrest were from the North Bend Police department for the original charges of criminal trespass 1, criminal misconduct, and two failure to appear 2 charges. Huntley was also arrested on two warrants from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office for escape 3 and failure to appear 2.
At 4:35 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, Kendra Dahlstrom, 32, was arrested on a charge of theft 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Open door
At 5:21 a.m. on Norman Avenue, it was reported that a vehicle had an open door.
At 9:09 p.m. on Ocean Court, an open door was reported.
Mental subject
At 10:20 a.m. on South Second Street, a mental subject was reported.
At 10:44 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 11:08 a.m. on Harriett Road, a mental subject was reported.
At 3:02 p.m. on South Broadway Street, a mental subject shared some information she thought might be of interest.
At 3:34 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, a mental subject was reported.
At 8:37 p.m. on South Fifth Street, a mental subject was reported.
Animal abuse
At 12:24 p.m. on 19th Street and Juniper Street, animal abuse was reported.
Theft
At 1:08 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was reported.
Drug info
At 2:08 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard, it was reported that drugs were sent through FedEx.
Criminal mischief
At 2:40 p.m. on South Camman Street, juveniles were tossing safety cones onto the roof of the gymnasium.
Harassment
At 3:39 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, telephonic harassment was reported.