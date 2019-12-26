{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Arrest

At 3:46 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, Caleb Moffett, 22, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.

At 4:55 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, Brianna Huntley, 26, was arrested as a result of a person’s contact on multiple outstanding warrants. Three warrants for her arrest were from the North Bend Police department for the original charges of criminal trespass 1, criminal misconduct, and two failure to appear 2 charges. Huntley was also arrested on two warrants from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office for escape 3 and failure to appear 2.

At 4:35 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, Kendra Dahlstrom, 32, was arrested on a charge of theft 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.

Open door

At 5:21 a.m. on Norman Avenue, it was reported that a vehicle had an open door.

At 9:09 p.m. on Ocean Court, an open door was reported.

Mental subject

At 10:20 a.m. on South Second Street, a mental subject was reported.

At 10:44 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

At 11:08 a.m. on Harriett Road, a mental subject was reported.

At 3:02 p.m. on South Broadway Street, a mental subject shared some information she thought might be of interest.

At 3:34 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, a mental subject was reported.

At 8:37 p.m. on South Fifth Street, a mental subject was reported.

Animal abuse

At 12:24 p.m. on 19th Street and Juniper Street, animal abuse was reported.

Theft

At 1:08 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was reported.

Drug info

At 2:08 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard, it was reported that drugs were sent through FedEx.

Criminal mischief

At 2:40 p.m. on South Camman Street, juveniles were tossing safety cones onto the roof of the gymnasium.

Harassment

At 3:39 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, telephonic harassment was reported.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com.

