Friday, Feb. 21
Suicidal Subject
At 2:38 a.m. on Second Court alley and Golden, a suicidal subject was reported.
Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 6:32 a.m. on Augustine Street, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft was reported.
Dog at Large
At 9:37 a.m. on Arago Avenue, an aggressive dog in the yard was reported, picked up and turned over to animal control. The male German Shepherd had a silver-pronged collar, leash, and rabies tag with no license. Was not aggressive.
Accident
At 9:52 a.m. on Holland Street at the Empire Boat Ramp, a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported.
Mental Subject
At 9:57 a.m. on North 13th Street, a mental subject was reported.
Harassment
At 10:03 a.m. on South First Street, possible harassment reported.
Arrests
At 12:03 p.m. on North 10th Street and West Commercial Avenue, Jack Stuart, 47, was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant on a charge of probation violation on the original charge of menacing and harassment. He was also arrested on a Reedsport Police Department warrant charging unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 2:12 p.m. on Ocean and Radar, Jacob Potter was arrested on a probation violation detainer and a charge of eluding in a vehicle and on foot. Potter was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:29 p.m. on Student Way, Adia Loveridge, 19, was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of liquor.