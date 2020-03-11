Monday, March 9
Dog Found
At 10:31 a.m. in the Hauser area, a dog was found and relayed to Coos County Sheriff’s Office for Animal Control.
At 1:54 p.m. on North Wasson Street, a dog at large was found and information passed to Animal Control.
At 6:35 p.m. on Koos Bay Boulevard, a dog was found.
Dog Lost
At 10:33 a.m. on E Street, a dog was reported missing from the night before.
Fraud
At 10:56 a.m. at Shorepines Heights, a phone scam was reported.
Arrests
At 11:30 a.m. on South Marple Street, Jacqeline Goodridge was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:45 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Richard Moniz, 35, was arrested on a charge of theft 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Suspicious Subject
At 2:07 p.m. on Cammann and Michigan, a man was reported lying in the street.
At 6:58 p.m. on Thompson Road, a suspicious subject was reported loitering around Bay Clinic parking lot.
Shots Fired
At 2:42 p.m. on 7th Street and Donnelly, it was reported that shots were heard fired in the area.
Juvenile Problem
At 2:48 p.m. on Anderson, a dispute was reported.
Hit and Run
At 3:01 p.m. on the 300 block of South 10th Street, a motor vehicle hit a pedestrian.
Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 3:19 p.m. on South 11th Street, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.
Mental Subject
At 3:16 p.m. on Arago Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 8:56 p.m. on 35th Street and Vine Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Animal Abuse
At 4:43 p.m. on the 500 block of South Second Street, animal abuse was reported.
Fight
At 5:09 p.m. on F Street, it was reported that two females were fighting in the park.
Sunday, March 8
Found Property
At 12:18 a.m. on North Seventh Street at Walt’s Pour House, a firearm was found.
At 12:32 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a fake ID was reportedly found.
Arrests
At 1:40 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Ronald White, 61, was arrested as a result of an assist with Reedsport Police Department follow up. White was arrested on a charge of theft 1 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 1:05 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard, Aaron Vonzell, 40, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief 2, theft 2, and theft 3.
Theft
At 9:40 a.m. on South Empire Boulevard, theft of a bicycle was reported.
At 3:30 p.m. on South Broadway Street at Coney Station, theft of a cellphone was reported.
At 5:33 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft was reported.
At 8:17 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Empire Chevron, theft of gas was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 10:08 a.m. on North Wasson, a subject was reported trespassing on neighbor’s property.
Dispute
At 12:37 p.m. on South Wall Street at the Coos Bay Fire Department Station 2, a dispute was reported.
Animal at Large
At 1:12 p.m. on Empire Lakes, a dog at large was reported.
At 2:28 p.m. on South 4th Street, an aggressive pitbull was reported.
Mental Subject
At 1:36 p.m. on Arago Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Harassment
At 9:45 p.m. on the 200 block of South Seventh Street, a caller reported being struck by their boyfriend.
Suicidal Subject
At 11:18 p.m. on South Shoneman Street, a suicidal subject was reported.
Fight
At 11:44 p.m. on Central Avenue at the Sky Bar, a fight outside the bar was reported.
