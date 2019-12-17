Monday, Dec. 16
Alarm
At 2:46 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard, a commercial burglary alarm went off.
At 3:57 a.m. on Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, an alarm was activated.
At 5:11 a.m. on South Broadway Street, a business alarm was activated.
Robbery
At 11:40 a.m. on South Schoneman Street, a robbery was reported.
Criminal trespass
At 11:48 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Burger King, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed.
Minor in possession
At 1:22 p.m. on South Main Street, a minor was in possession of marijuana.
Arrest
At 2:49 p.m. on North Eighth Street, Dylan Koster, 27, was arrested on a charge of rape 1. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Accident
At 6:36 p.m. across from 76 Station on Highway 101, a vehicle just went off the road. North Bend Police were advised.
Prowler
At 8:07 p.m. on North 14th Street, a subject attempted to get into residence.
Fight
At 8:13 p.m. on Elrod and Ninth Street, a possible fight was reported.
Shots fired
At 8:31 p.m. on South 10th Street at Blossom Gulch School, reports were made of shots fired.