Coos Bay Police
Bethany Baker, The World

Monday, Dec. 16

Alarm

At 2:46 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard, a commercial burglary alarm went off.

At 3:57 a.m. on Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, an alarm was activated.

At 5:11 a.m. on South Broadway Street, a business alarm was activated.

Robbery

At 11:40 a.m. on South Schoneman Street, a robbery was reported.

Criminal trespass

At 11:48 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Burger King, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed.

Minor in possession

At 1:22 p.m. on South Main Street, a minor was in possession of marijuana.

Arrest

At 2:49 p.m. on North Eighth Street, Dylan Koster, 27, was arrested on a charge of rape 1. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Accident

At 6:36 p.m. across from 76 Station on Highway 101, a vehicle just went off the road. North Bend Police were advised.

Prowler

At 8:07 p.m. on North 14th Street, a subject attempted to get into residence.

Fight

At 8:13 p.m. on Elrod and Ninth Street, a possible fight was reported.

Shots fired

At 8:31 p.m. on South 10th Street at Blossom Gulch School, reports were made of shots fired.

