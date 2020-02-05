Tuesday, Feb. 4
Criminal Trespass
At 6:30 a.m. on South Fourth Street at VP Racing Fuel, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed from property.
At 7:09 a.m. on North Cammann Street, criminal trespass was reported.
At 9:20 a.m. on South First Street at Farr's, criminal trespass was reported.
At 4:27 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, criminal trespass was reported.
At 6:20 p.m. on South First Street at Ink Haus Tattoo, criminal trespass was reported.
Unlawful Entry
At 7:55 a.m. on West Hall Street at Mast Bros. Towing, an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.
At 8:04 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Prosper Hall, an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 7:56 a.m. on South Second Street, it was reported that criminal mischief was done to a trailer.
At 12:56 p.m. on D Street at Eastside School, criminal mischief was reported.
At 4:26 p.m. on North Wasson Street at Snipped, it was reported that criminal mischief was done to the fence.
Accident
At 8:15 a.m. on 10th Street and Ingersoll, a non-injury accident was reported involving driver Jaimee Belzer, 36.
Mental Subject
At 9:06 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 11:45 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 7:13 p.m. on Eighth Street, a mental subject was reported.
At 7:27 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
Theft
At 10:01 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, theft of a wallet was reported.
At 4:12 p.m. on South Wall Street, theft of a bicycle was reported.
At 5:07 p.m. on Walnut Avenue at the Southwest Boys and Girls Club, theft was reported.
At 9:36 p.m. on North Cammann Street at McKay’s Market, theft was reported.
Found Syringe
At 11:09 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a found syringe was reported.
Threats
At 3:53 p.m. on Student Way, a request was made to speak to an officer.
Arrest
At 4:43 p.m. on Newmark and Cammann, William Emery, 29, was arrested on charges of probation violation, interfering and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 5:11 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, Jacob Latta, 22, was arrested on a charge of probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Assault
At 5:03 p.m. on Oregon Avenue, assault was reported.
Fraud
At 5:26 p.m. on North Eighth Street, a phone scam/fraud call was reported.
Suicidal Subject
At 5:36 p.m. on North 10th Street and West Commercial Avenue, a suicidal subject was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:59 p.m. on the 1400 block of Newmark Avenue, a subject was reported throwing stuff and yelling at passing vehicles.