Tuesday, March 3
Arrests
At 2:18 a.m. on Newmark Street at Kozy Kitchen, Roger Schmidt, 20, was arrested after it was reported that there was a possible intoxicated driver.
At 10:37 a.m. on Thompson Road, Finley Harris, 24, was arrested after a subject attempted to pass counterfeit money to pay for food. Harris was arrested on charges of forgery 1, theft 2, and probation violation detainer. Harris was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:32 a.m. on North Baxter Street, Autumn Rain McEnroe was arrested by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office on a Coos Bay Police warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of theft 3 and criminal trespass 1.
At 11:42 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Three Rivers Casino, Kyle Alan Hagquist was arrested on a Washington County Sheriff’s Office warrant for parole violation on the original charge of possession of heroin. He was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 6:40 a.m. on Seagate Avenue, windows of a vehicle were broken, the vehicle entered and items taken.
At 2:34 p.m. on Koos Bay Boulevard, a window was broken out of a vehicle.
At 3:41 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft from a vehicle was reported.
Mental Subject
At 8:37 a.m. on South Ninth Street, an Assist Mobile Crisis Response from Coos Health and Wellness aided on a call for a subject having mental health issues.
At 1:20 p.m. on South Broadway Street, it was reported that a subject with mental health issues was complaining about the Coca Cola at McDonald’s.
Assault
At 8:41 a.m. on South Cammann Street, it was reported that their son was assaulted at school by another student.
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:06 a.m. on Newmark and LaClair, a disorderly male was reported.
At 11:09 a.m. on Newmark and LaClair, it was reported that a subject was walking down the roadway.
Burglary
At 9:16 a.m. on Lakewood Lane, a burglary was reported.
Shoplifter
At 2:57 p.m. on South Second Street at the Salvation Army, a subject fled the store with a basket full of items.
At 3:15 p.m. on South Seventh Street at McKay’s, a juvenile shoplifter was handled civilly.
At 3:33 p.m. on South Seventh Street at Fresh Mart, a shoplifter was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:47 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at the U.S. Postal Service, a subject was in the business after hours.
At 10:13 p.m. on Pacific and Cammann, criminal trespass was reported.
At 10:57 p.m. on South Wall Street at Ed Lund Park, criminal trespass was reported.
