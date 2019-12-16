{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Dec. 13

Recovered property

At 1:57 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at the Three Rivers Casino, a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Burglary

At 3:59 a.m. on 14th Avenue, a possible burglary was reported at location.

Disorderly conduct

At 5:47 a.m. on U.S. Highway 101, it was reported that a female was walking down the middle of Highway 101.

Criminal trespass

At 6 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive, a caller asked for assistance removing a vehicle from their property at location.

Suspicious subject

At 7:55 a.m. on Elrod Avenue, a suspicious subject was reported.

Accident

At 7:54 a.m. on Evans Boulevard, a non-injury accident was reported involving a 77-year-old driver and 36-year-old driver.

Littering

At 8:19 a.m. at the Mingus Park ball field, it was reported that subjects were throwing items from a dumpster into the parking lot.

Theft

At 9:08 a.m. on Underwood Avenue, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported. A wallet was stolen from the vehicle.

Person stop

At 1:27 p.m. on the Coalbank Slough Bridge, an individual was warned for urinating in public.

Illegal camping

At 3:07 p.m. on North Morrison Street, illegal camping was reported.

Narcotics investigation

At 4:01 p.m. on Newmark Street at Walmart, a narcotics investigation was held.

Juvenile problem

At 7:41 p.m. on North Third Street and Central Avenue, a juvenile was messing with a mattress/box spring in the road at location.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
1