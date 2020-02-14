Thursday, Feb. 13
Dispute
At 12:44 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a dispute was reported.
At 8:19 p.m. on North Marple Street, a dispute was reported.
Arrests
At 1:13 a.m. on 10th Court, Tyler Woodman-Stewart, 24, was arrested on charges of domestic assault 4, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 8:29 a.m. on Newmark and North Main, Richard Boushey, 33, was arrested as a result of suspicious circumstances. Boushey was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of meth. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9:41 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard, Danny Thomas, 50, was arrested on charges of probation violation and possession of meth.
Accident
At 8:38 a.m. on South Fourth Street, a vehicle accident was reported with driver Lucas Bottoroff, 26.
At 11:17 a.m. on Schetter Avenue, a hit and run was reported after a vehicle hit mailboxes.
At 3:44 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive, a hit and run was reported.
At 7:26 p.m. on Johnson and First Street, a non-injury accident was reported with driver Richard Braun, 38. Harold Wilkie, 62, was ticketed.
Loud Noise
At 10:13 a.m. on South Marple Street, it was reported that a subject was screaming in an apartment.
You have free articles remaining.
Theft
At 10:20 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft of money was reported.
At 10:32 a.m. on North Morrison Street, theft of bikes was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 12:44 p.m. on South Broadway Street at Kaffe 101, a subject was causing problems at location.
Dead Animal
At 2:21 p.m. on Second Avenue behind Millicoma School, a dead animal was reported in the roadway.
Mental Subject
At 5:43 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
At 7:05 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 9:42 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Alarm
At 6:01 p.m. on Butler Street, a residential burglary alarm went off.
At 7:41 p.m. on South Broadway Street at US Cellular, a commercial burglary alarm went off.