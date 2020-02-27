Tuesday, Feb. 25
Suicidal Subject
At 12:05 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue, a suicidal subject and suspicious circumstances were reported.
Illegal Camping
At 1:43 a.m. on South Broadway Street, a subject sleeping at location was contacted.
Arrests
At 2:30 a.m. on Thompson Road, Jonathon Kamfonik, 28, was arrested as a result of an alarm for probation violation. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:06 a.m. on the 1000 block of Salmon Avenue, Rodney Lowe, 49, was arrested on a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office warrant charging parole violation on the original charge of possession of meth, as well as a Florence Police Department warrant for DUII, hit and run and trespass 2.
At 2:41 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, Carrie Lott, 43, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:01 p.m. on South Fourth Street at Dollar Tree, James Quintana, 30, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Burglary
At 12:04 p.m. on North Wall Street, a burglary and suspicious circumstances were reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 12:52 p.m. on East Hall Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 4:09 p.m. on Koos Bay Boulevard at the THE House, a subject refused to leave location.
At 5:41 p.m. on Holland Street, illegal camping/possible trespass was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 12:58 p.m. on Walnut and Fir, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 3 p.m. on North Front Street at the Marshfield Sun Museum, a disorderly male was reported.
Fraud
At 1:06 p.m. on Central Avenue, a phone scam/fraud was reported.
Theft
At 4:29 p.m. on Lund Avenue, theft was reported.
Shots Fired
At 6:43 p.m. at the dead end of North 16th Street, caller believed to have heard two shots fired in the last 30 minutes.
At 7:38 p.m. on Spruce and North 16th Street, shots fired was reported.
At 7:39 p.m. at Mingus Park, caller heard what sounded like shots fired.
Illegal Fireworks
At 9:27 p.m. on North 14th Street and Juniper Avenue, illegal fireworks were observed.