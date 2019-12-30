Sunday, Dec. 29
Arrest
At 1:36 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive and Hemlock Avenue, Justin Armstrong, 39, was arrested on charges of DUII and unlawful possession of a firearm. Armstrong was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 3:01 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven in Empire, Jessica Howell, 36, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 4 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Kiann Kimberly Koenemann was arrested on a charge of theft 3 and cited in lieu of custody.
At 10:47 p.m. on South Broadway Street at Coney Station, Lane Seals, 30, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
Burglary
At 8:23 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard, a burglary to a storage unit was reported.
At 5:35 p.m. on Puerto Vista Drive, a burglary was reported.
Mental Subject
At 12:55 p.m. on Central Avenue at Coos Bay Police Department, a mental subject was reported.
At 6:33 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Threats
At 1:18 p.m. on Central Avenue at So It Goes Coffee, threats were made.
At 7:27 p.m. on Southwest Boulevard, threats were reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 1:54 p.m. on Applewood Drive, criminal mischief was done to a yard.
Prowler
At 11:24 p.m. on Signal Way, someone possibly attempted to get into a residence.
Friday, Dec. 27
Sex offender fail to register
At 11:09 a.m. on Central Avenue, a complaint was made that a sex offender has failed to register.
Arrest
At 12:07 p.m. on Applewood Drive and 16th Street, Mark Dixon was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 after someone reported a man in the roadway. Dixon was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 1:10 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot, Ronald Rush, 47, was arrested off a Coos Bay Police warrant for the original charge of DUII. Rush was arrested on the warrant as a result of a traffic stop. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 1:25 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, Shannon Rogers, 39, was arrested on a charge of violation of court order. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 2:17 p.m. on Central Avenue, Michelle Day, 45, was arrested off an Albany Police Department warrant and six Coos Bay Police Department warrants. The original charges for her arrest include theft 2, failure to appear and resisting arrest.
At 6:54 p.m. on North Baxter Street, Heather Pitz, 47, was arrested by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office off a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
At 9:53 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, Jessica Howell, 36, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Assault
At 9:02 p.m. on Noble Avenue, assault was reported.