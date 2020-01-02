Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Burglary
At 11:57 a.m. on Dec. 30, a burglary at 202 Adler Street was reported to Coos Bay Police.
At 1:39 p.m. on Dec. 31, Coos Bay Police responded to a burglary in process at 271 South Wasson. Officers charged 19-year-old Ryan Smith with burglary II, theft II, criminal trespass II, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal mischief
At 1:27 p.m. on Dec. 30, Coos Bay Police responded to a man trying to enter a trailer at 928 Newmark Avenue using a hatchet. CBPD charged Caleb Moffett with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and transported him to the Coos County Jail.
Furnishing liquor to a minor
At 1:11 on Dec. 31, Coos Bay Police charged Kevin Barton with purchasing alcohol for minors at McKay's at 149 South Seventh St.
Accident, injury
At 2:54 on Dec. 31, Coos Bay Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident between 18-year-old Andy Ku, and 38-year-old Robin Gonsalves. Officers reported possible injuries.
Probation violation
At 7:57 p.m. on Jan. 1, Coos Bay Police arrested Mark Hendrix on a charge of violating a restraining order at 1020 South First St.