Monday, March 2
Arrests
At 5:58 a.m. on South Second Street, a welfare check was requested and Britny Seratt, 30, was arrested. She was charged for alleged unlawful possession of meth and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:40 a.m. on Central Avenue, the suspect of a possible assault was in the lobby of the police department. Joshua Cleveland, 48, was arrested on the charge of alleged assault 4 – domestic and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 3:08 p.m. on Newmark and Broadway, a traffic stop led to an arrest of Michael Walker, 41, for allegedly driving while suspended misdemeanor.
At 5:36 p.m. on Hemlock and Seventh Street, Peter Sizemore, 32, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police warrant for alleged burglary in the first degree and two counts of criminal mischief 1. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9:41 p.m. in Lane County, Joseph Rossi, 37, was located by Lane County Sheriff’s Office on a Coos Bay Police warrant for the alleged charges of unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of meth, fleeing or attempting to elude, unlawful possession of heroin, and unlawful possession of meth. He was arrested by Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deceased Subject
At 7:51 a.m. on Leaf Terrace, a deceased subject was reported on a medical call.
Fraud
At 8:39 a.m. on Sanford Street, a report was made for fraud/theft.
At 9:25 a.m. on West Anderson Avenue, possible computer fraud was reported.
At 10:39 a.m. on Puerto Vista Drive, fraud was reported.
Accident
At 9:10 a.m. on LaClair Street and Thomas Avenue, a hit and run was reported after a vehicle hit a mailbox and did not stop.
Suicidal Subject
At 10:18 a.m. on the 200 block of South Bayshore, a suicidal subject was reported.
Found Property
At 1:17 p.m. on South Front Street, property was found left behind by a group of subjects that were loitering at location.
Shoplifter
At 1:46 p.m. on North Camman Street at McKay’s, a shoplifter was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 2:32 p.m. on South Wall Street, criminal mischief to a vehicle was reported.
Burglary
At 3:22 p.m. on North Schoneman Street, burglary was reported.
Harassment
At 3:28 p.m. on Koos Bay Boulevard, harassment was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 4:05 p.m. on south of Empire Boat Ramp, criminal trespass was reported.
At 4:52 p.m. on North Morrison Street, criminal trespass was reported.
At 7:15 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
Counterfeit Money
At 5:58 p.m. on North Broadway Street, counterfeit money was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 6:26 p.m. on Woodland and Ocean, a report was made of a male subject dressed all in black stumbling in front of vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In