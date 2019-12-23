{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, Dec. 22

Fight

At 1:09 a.m. on North Broadway Street, a subject was seen fleeing to avoid a fight.

At 7:55 a.m. on Woodland Drive, a fight was reported.

Mental subject

At 12:01 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.

Theft

At 3:15 p.m. on North Wall Street, the theft of a bike was reported.

Assault

At 5:09 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, an assault was reported at location.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Arrest

At 2:08 a.m. on Thompson Road and Koos Bay Boulevard, Sherri Neal, 36, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of DUII.

Disorderly conduct

At 8:50 a.m. on Anderson Avenue and Third Street, a man was reported walking in traffic.

Flooding

At 8:55 a.m. on Thompson Road, flooding was reported.

Fight

At 3 p.m. on the 800 block of South First Street, a man reportedly punched a woman near the Burger King.

Theft

At 6:33 p.m. on South First Street at the Shell Station, theft of gas was reported.

Mental subject

At 7:56 p.m. on Thompson Road, a mental subject was reported.

Child abuse

At 10:26 p.m. on South Schoneman Street, child abuse was reported.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

