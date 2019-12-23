Sunday, Dec. 22
Fight
At 1:09 a.m. on North Broadway Street, a subject was seen fleeing to avoid a fight.
At 7:55 a.m. on Woodland Drive, a fight was reported.
Mental subject
At 12:01 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
Theft
At 3:15 p.m. on North Wall Street, the theft of a bike was reported.
Assault
At 5:09 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, an assault was reported at location.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Arrest
At 2:08 a.m. on Thompson Road and Koos Bay Boulevard, Sherri Neal, 36, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of DUII.
Disorderly conduct
At 8:50 a.m. on Anderson Avenue and Third Street, a man was reported walking in traffic.
Flooding
At 8:55 a.m. on Thompson Road, flooding was reported.
Fight
At 3 p.m. on the 800 block of South First Street, a man reportedly punched a woman near the Burger King.
Theft
At 6:33 p.m. on South First Street at the Shell Station, theft of gas was reported.
Mental subject
At 7:56 p.m. on Thompson Road, a mental subject was reported.
Child abuse
At 10:26 p.m. on South Schoneman Street, child abuse was reported.