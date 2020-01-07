Monday, Jan. 6
Fight
At 2:56 a.m. on F Street, there was a report of a physical fight between two males and a female at location.
Theft
At 7:55 a.m. on South Schoneman Street, a theft of a bicycle was reported.
At 2:57 p.m. on Evans Boulevard at O’Reilly Auto Parts, theft of ATV tires was reported.
Unlawful entry
At 9:45 a.m. on North Second Street, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.
Fraud
At 10:32 a.m. on South Marple Street, fraud was reported.
At 12:16 p.m. on South Marple Street, a fraudulent phone call was reported.
Harassment
At 10:33 a.m. on Ingersoll Avenue, telephonic harassment was reported.
Criminal mischief
At 12:57 p.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, criminal mischief was reported.
Minor in possession
At 1:19 p.m. on South 7th Street at Destination’s Academy, a minor was in possession of tobacco.
Arrest
At 5:15 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive at the Red Lion, Jeffrey Ross, 37, was arrested as a result of a traffic stop on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant by Coos Bay Police. The original charge was on a weapons offense. Ross was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Suspicious subject
At 5:54 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, it was reported that a man was knocking on the door.
Welfare check
At 8:34 p.m. on 10th and Ingersoll Avenue, a subject was screaming for help in the area.