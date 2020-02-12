Tuesday, Feb. 11
Unknown Problem
At 3:22 a.m. on Sixth Street and Central Avenue, it was reported that a woman was hiding and yelling by the apartments.
Stalking
At 6:44 a.m. on Market Avenue, stalking was reported.
Arrests
At 7:55 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Charles Messenger, 58, was arrested after the subject locked themselves in the restroom for hours and refused to come out. Messenger had a warrant for his arrest from the Oregon State Parole Board. He was arrested on a charge of parole violation on the original charge of robbery.
At 10:41 a.m. at Empire Lakes, Kristina Frickey, 31, was arrested on a charge of probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Mental Subject
At 8:14 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, continuous calls were made from a subject providing information on non-criminal matters.
At 9:19 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a known mental subject was now upset that dispatch should have more dispatchers and was advised that was not an emergency matter.
At 11:34 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a known mental subject called with a non-criminal report.
At 11:52 a.m. on Central Avenue, a known mental subject kept calling about a non-criminal report.
Criminal Mischief
At 9:17 a.m. on South Empire Boulevard, it was reported that vehicle windows were broken out.
Harassment
At 1:27 p.m. on Market Avenue, harassment was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 1:48 p.m. at Empire Lakes, disorderly conduct was reported.
Theft
At 3:38 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Umpqua Dairy, theft was reported.
Animal Complaint
At 8:51 p.m. on the 400 block of Madison, it was reported there was a possible cougar sighting. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate anything.