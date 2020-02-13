Wednesday, Feb. 12
Criminal Trespass
At 7:05 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a request was made to assist in trespassing subjects from the property.
At 8:48 a.m. on North Sixth Street and Hemlock Avenue, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed.
Accident
At 7:50 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a hit and run was reported for a parked car.
At 3:02 p.m. in John Topits Park, a vehicle was in a ditch.
Criminal Mischief
At 8:11 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, criminal mischief to a vehicle was reported.
Dispute
At 8:48 a.m. on North Sixth Street and Hemlock Avenue, a report was made of a dispute between a male and female in a parked vehicle at location.
Intoxicated Subject
At 10:25 a.m. on the 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, it was reported that an intoxicated subject was yelling at vehicles and accusing them of not stopping for pedestrians.
Mental Subject
At 12:09 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Fraud
At 1:21 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, Social Security scam phone calls were reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 1:28 p.m. on Central Avenue and Seventh Street, disorderly conduct was reported.
Arrest
At 1:55 p.m. on West Anderson Avenue, Robert Lloyd Finder was arrested after a call was made that a subject was inside causing damage to library property. Finder was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and probation violation. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Animal Complaint
At 4:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Garfield, a report of a cougar was made.