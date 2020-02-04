{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Feb. 3

Criminal Trespass

At 1:15 a.m. on Fifth and Bennett, criminal trespass was reported.

At 1:37 p.m. on East Lockhart Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

At 2:52 p.m. on South Front Street, criminal trespass was reported.

Theft

At 9:01 a.m. on North Morrison Street, theft was reported.

At 1:34 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft from a vehicle was reported regarding a lost or stolen license plate.

At 3:22 p.m. on North Cammann Street at the Empire McKay’s, a shoplifter was reported along with criminal trespass.

Illegal Camping

At 9:54 a.m. on North Morrison, City Public Works requested assist with a camp set up in the city right of way.

Found Syringe

At 11:34 a.m. on West Anderson Avenue, a syringe was found.

Minor in Possession

At 12:58 p.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, a minor was in possession of marijuana.

Mental Subject

At 1:53 p.m. on Thompson Road, a mental subject was reported.

Disorderly Conduct

At 3:11 p.m. on LaClair and Newmark, it was reported that a subject was throwing items into the roadway at passing vehicles.

Alarm

At 3:20 p.m. on Fulton Avenue, a residential burglary alarm went off.

At 5:08 p.m. on Fenwick Avenue, a residential burglary alarm went off.

Threats

At 3:52 p.m. on Hillside Court, threats were reported.

At 5:38 p.m. on South First Street at Ink Haus Tattoo Studio, threats were reported.

Dispute

At 10:37 p.m. on North Eighth Street, a dispute was reported.

Harassment

At 11:28 p.m. on North 28th Court, harassment was reported.

Arrest

At 11:33 p.m. on North 10th Street, Virginia Prang, 44, was arrested as a result of a possible dispute on a charge of disorderly conduct 2. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.

