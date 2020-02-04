Monday, Feb. 3
Criminal Trespass
At 1:15 a.m. on Fifth and Bennett, criminal trespass was reported.
At 1:37 p.m. on East Lockhart Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 2:52 p.m. on South Front Street, criminal trespass was reported.
Theft
At 9:01 a.m. on North Morrison Street, theft was reported.
At 1:34 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft from a vehicle was reported regarding a lost or stolen license plate.
At 3:22 p.m. on North Cammann Street at the Empire McKay’s, a shoplifter was reported along with criminal trespass.
Illegal Camping
At 9:54 a.m. on North Morrison, City Public Works requested assist with a camp set up in the city right of way.
Found Syringe
At 11:34 a.m. on West Anderson Avenue, a syringe was found.
Minor in Possession
At 12:58 p.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, a minor was in possession of marijuana.
Mental Subject
At 1:53 p.m. on Thompson Road, a mental subject was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 3:11 p.m. on LaClair and Newmark, it was reported that a subject was throwing items into the roadway at passing vehicles.
Alarm
At 3:20 p.m. on Fulton Avenue, a residential burglary alarm went off.
At 5:08 p.m. on Fenwick Avenue, a residential burglary alarm went off.
Threats
At 3:52 p.m. on Hillside Court, threats were reported.
At 5:38 p.m. on South First Street at Ink Haus Tattoo Studio, threats were reported.
Dispute
At 10:37 p.m. on North Eighth Street, a dispute was reported.
Harassment
At 11:28 p.m. on North 28th Court, harassment was reported.
Arrest
At 11:33 p.m. on North 10th Street, Virginia Prang, 44, was arrested as a result of a possible dispute on a charge of disorderly conduct 2. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.