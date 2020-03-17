Saturday, March 14
Criminal Trespass
At 2:21 a.m. on Evans Boulevard, criminal trespass was reported.
Arrest
At 3:21 a.m. on South 1st Street at Taco Bell, Chyanne Hernandez, 23, was arrested for alleged burglary 2 and theft 3. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 2:08 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Three Rivers Casino, Allen Edwards, 27, was arrested for alleged probation violation for the original charge of possession of heroin and possession of meth. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Criminal Mischief
At 7:57 a.m. on Nichols and Marple, a window was reportedly broken on a vehicle.
Traffic Hazard
At 10:07 a.m. on South Wall Street, a report was made of a large sink hole developing in front of location.
Disorderly Conduct
At 12:52 p.m. on Central Avenue at Harmony United Methodist Church, a subject at location was being confrontational.
Theft
At 1:39 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard, theft of a political sign from yard was reported.
Harassment
At 3:36 p.m. on Puerto Vista Drive, a request was made to speak with an officer.
Mental Subject
At 4:12 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a mental subject was reported.
Dispute
At 6:22 p.m. on North Main Street, a dispute between a sister and boyfriend was reported.
Threats
At 6:49 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive, a subject came into location threatening staff and he was requested to be trespassed.
