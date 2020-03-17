Saturday, March 14

Criminal Trespass

At 2:21 a.m. on Evans Boulevard, criminal trespass was reported.

Arrest

At 3:21 a.m. on South 1st Street at Taco Bell, Chyanne Hernandez, 23, was arrested for alleged burglary 2 and theft 3. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 2:08 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Three Rivers Casino, Allen Edwards, 27, was arrested for alleged probation violation for the original charge of possession of heroin and possession of meth. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Criminal Mischief

At 7:57 a.m. on Nichols and Marple, a window was reportedly broken on a vehicle.

Traffic Hazard

At 10:07 a.m. on South Wall Street, a report was made of a large sink hole developing in front of location.

Disorderly Conduct

At 12:52 p.m. on Central Avenue at Harmony United Methodist Church, a subject at location was being confrontational.

Theft

At 1:39 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard, theft of a political sign from yard was reported.

Harassment

At 3:36 p.m. on Puerto Vista Drive, a request was made to speak with an officer.

Mental Subject

At 4:12 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a mental subject was reported.

Dispute

At 6:22 p.m. on North Main Street, a dispute between a sister and boyfriend was reported.

Threats

At 6:49 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive, a subject came into location threatening staff and he was requested to be trespassed.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through March 31, receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $14.99 for 30 days (available for 60 days total).

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Load comments