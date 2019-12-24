{{featured_button_text}}
Coos Bay Police
Bethany Baker, The World

Monday, Dec. 23

Illegal camping

At 2:32 a.m. on East Anderson Avenue and South Bayshore Drive, illegal camping was reported.

Arrest

At 2:52 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Caleb Burns, 27, was arrested for probation violation and a charge of criminal trespass 2. Burns was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 4:01 a.m. on North 15th Street, Zayne Wood, 20, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 4:55 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Three Rivers Casino, Jessica Howell, 36, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.

At 6:03 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, Michael Petrie, 68, was arrested on a charge of theft 2 and cited in lieu of custody.

At 10:50 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Empire Car Wash, a wanted subject was located on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant. Lance Keys, 54, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, warrant for failure to appear for the original charge of theft 3 and criminal trespass 1, failure to appear for the original charge of failure to appear on a criminal citation. Keys was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Accident

At 7:05 a.m. on Ocean and Newmark, an accident and possible injury were reported involving a 62-year-old driver.

At 7:28 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a vehicle versus pedestrian non-injury accident was reported.

Traffic signal

At 9:17 a.m. on Woodland and Ocean Boulevard, a traffic signal malfunction was reported.

Burglary

At 9:28 a.m. on Marshall Avenue, a burglary was reported.

Mental subject

At 10:02 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.

At 10:33 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.

At 12:01 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

At 12:33 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.

At 3:02 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

Fraud

At 11:28 a.m. on Central Avenue, fraud was reported.

Recovered stolen vehicle

At 12:21 p.m. on 14th Street at Freres Lumber Company, a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Relayed calls

At 2:56 p.m. on North Baxter Street, calls were transferred to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office for North Bend Police regarding a motor vehicle accident with injury.

