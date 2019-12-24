Monday, Dec. 23
Illegal camping
At 2:32 a.m. on East Anderson Avenue and South Bayshore Drive, illegal camping was reported.
Arrest
At 2:52 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Caleb Burns, 27, was arrested for probation violation and a charge of criminal trespass 2. Burns was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 4:01 a.m. on North 15th Street, Zayne Wood, 20, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 4:55 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Three Rivers Casino, Jessica Howell, 36, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
At 6:03 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, Michael Petrie, 68, was arrested on a charge of theft 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
At 10:50 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Empire Car Wash, a wanted subject was located on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant. Lance Keys, 54, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, warrant for failure to appear for the original charge of theft 3 and criminal trespass 1, failure to appear for the original charge of failure to appear on a criminal citation. Keys was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Accident
At 7:05 a.m. on Ocean and Newmark, an accident and possible injury were reported involving a 62-year-old driver.
At 7:28 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a vehicle versus pedestrian non-injury accident was reported.
Traffic signal
At 9:17 a.m. on Woodland and Ocean Boulevard, a traffic signal malfunction was reported.
Burglary
At 9:28 a.m. on Marshall Avenue, a burglary was reported.
Mental subject
At 10:02 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
At 10:33 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
At 12:01 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 12:33 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
At 3:02 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Fraud
At 11:28 a.m. on Central Avenue, fraud was reported.
Recovered stolen vehicle
At 12:21 p.m. on 14th Street at Freres Lumber Company, a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Relayed calls
At 2:56 p.m. on North Baxter Street, calls were transferred to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office for North Bend Police regarding a motor vehicle accident with injury.