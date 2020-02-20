Wednesday, Feb. 19
Mental Subject
At 3:53 a.m. on Fulton Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 3:12 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 3:13 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
At 3:17 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 3:30 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 8:54 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Nancy Devereux Center, criminal trespass was reported.
At 9:33 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Burger King, a subject was refusing to leave the restroom.
At 4:53 p.m. on West Anderson Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Theft
At 10:32 a.m. on Ingersoll Avenue, theft of rocks was reported.
At 4:06 p.m. on Park Avenue, theft was reported.
Harassment
At 10:50 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive, someone requested to speak with an officer regarding harassment.
Arrests
At 12:19 p.m. on North Baxter Street, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a Coos Bay Police Department warrant on Chelsea Rayshell Grauf on a charge of theft 2.
At 1:32 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Nancy Devereux Center, Eric Darrell Ekblad was arrested off a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warrant charing failure to appear on the original charge of theft 2.
At 11:43 p.m. on East Anderson Avenue and Bayshore, Joe Danny Sager was arrested on a North Bend Police Department warrant charging failure to appear on interfering with a peace officer. Sager was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Dead Animal
At 12:48 p.m. on Boardwalk and Golden, a deceased dog was found alongside the boardwalk.