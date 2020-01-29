{{featured_button_text}}
Coos Bay Police
Bethany Baker, The World

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Arrest

At 1:47 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the U.S. Postal Office, Damon Glick, 49, was arrested as a result of criminal trespass. He was charged with probation violation and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Glick was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 12:03 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Edward McNeill, 48, was arrested as a result of attempting to locate a suspended driver. He was charged with possession of heroin and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

At 4:47 p.m., the North Bend Police Department arrested Chelsey Woods, 26, on a Coos Bay Police warrant for failure to appear. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 5:15 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Leslie Eck, 35, was arrested for probation violation and possession of meth. They were transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 8:27 p.m. on East 3rd Street, Virginia Clark, 57, was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver, property damage, and cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Clark was cited in lieu of custody.

Illegal Camping

At 3:11 a.m. on South 2nd Street, it was reported that a subject was sleeping at location.

Criminal Trespass

At 6:39 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, a subject was refusing to leave business.

Mental Subject

At 8:16 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

At 4:25 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.

Traffic Hazard

At 8:54 a.m. on Fulton and South Wasson, debris was removed from roadway.

Welfare Check

At 9:02 a.m. on Yew Avenue, a welfare check request was made on a coworker who had been sending erratic messages.

Missing Person

At 9:15 a.m. on F Street, it was reported that their adult son had been missing for five days.

Assault

At 10:45 a.m. on Fenwick Street, assault was reported.

Fraud

At 10:47 a.m. on Anderson Avenue, fraud was reported.

Accident

At 12:53 p.m. on Ocean and Wallace, a vehicle accident was reported with driver Stacey Coyle, 34. Norma Brahm, 49, was ticketed.

Shoplifter

At 3:20 p.m. on North Cammann at McKays, a shoplifter was reported.

At 4:27 p.m. on South 7th Street, a shoplifter was reported but was handled civilly.

Theft

At 3:49 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Snuffy’s Pawn, theft was reported.

Harassment

At 5:09 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, telephonic harassment was reported.

Misuse of 9-1-1

At 5:33 p.m. on Vine Avenue, a subject yelled at 9-1-1.

Incomplete Call

At 6:07 p.m. on Thompson Road, there was a 9-1-1 misdial from a fax machine.

Dispute

At 8:43 p.m. on Radar Road and Ocean Boulevard, a male and female were screaming at each other in the street near location.

Intoxicated Subject

At 10:04 p.m. on the 400 block of North Broadway Street, an intoxicated subject was stumbling into traffic.

Monday, Jan. 27

Alarm

At 3:56 a.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, a commercial burglary alarm went off.

Traffic Hazard

At 7:16 a.m. on Highway 101 and Shinglehouse Road, the bus company reported a subject walking on the fog line. The call was relayed to Oregon State Police and Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

Harassment

At 7:23 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a report was made of a possible assault in the parking lot.

Mental Subject

At 9:47 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject reported kids are not getting the proper education.

At 12:29 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.

At 5:46 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard, a mental subject was reported.

Fraud

At 10:12 a.m. on Second Avenue at Millicoma Middle School, fraud was reported.

At 3:08 p.m. on Augustine Avenue, a phone scam was reported.

Arrest

At 10:15 a.m. on Newmark and Schonman, Jessica Howell, 36, was arrested after a call was made of a subject standing in the middle of the roadway yelling. She was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2.

At 1:17 p.m. on South Seventh Street at McKay's, William Gale was arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fighting with staff in the parking lot. He was arrested on charges of criminal trespass 1 and theft 3 and was also placed on a probation violation detainer. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 1:47 p.m. on West Kruse Avenue, Troy Harris, 48, was arrested on a charge of probation violation after a traffic stop. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Disorderly Conduct

At 11:17 a.m. on Newmark Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, disorderly conduct was reported.

Hit and Run

At 11:51 a.m. on First Street at Fred Meyer, a hit and run was reported.

Theft

At 11:52 a.m. on South Second Street, theft of services was reported after a subject refused to pay a fare.

Minor in Possession

At 12:04 p.m. on Second Avenue at Millicoma Middle School, minor in possession of alcohol was reported.

Dispute

At 12:56 p.m. on North Seventh Street, a dispute was reported.

At 5:46 p.m. on 10th Court, a dispute was reported.

Counterfeit Money

At 2:23 p.m. on South Broadway Street at Little Caesar, counterfeit money was reported.

Assault

At 2:47 p.m. on Augustine Street, report was made of physical dispute between husband and wife at location.

Suspicious Conditions

At 4:54 p.m. on Dakota Avenue, an open door at the neighbor’s house was reported, possibly kicked in.

