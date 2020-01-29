Tuesday, Jan. 28
Arrest
At 1:47 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the U.S. Postal Office, Damon Glick, 49, was arrested as a result of criminal trespass. He was charged with probation violation and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Glick was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 12:03 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Edward McNeill, 48, was arrested as a result of attempting to locate a suspended driver. He was charged with possession of heroin and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
At 4:47 p.m., the North Bend Police Department arrested Chelsey Woods, 26, on a Coos Bay Police warrant for failure to appear. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 5:15 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Leslie Eck, 35, was arrested for probation violation and possession of meth. They were transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 8:27 p.m. on East 3rd Street, Virginia Clark, 57, was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver, property damage, and cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Clark was cited in lieu of custody.
Illegal Camping
At 3:11 a.m. on South 2nd Street, it was reported that a subject was sleeping at location.
Criminal Trespass
At 6:39 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, a subject was refusing to leave business.
Mental Subject
At 8:16 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 4:25 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
Traffic Hazard
At 8:54 a.m. on Fulton and South Wasson, debris was removed from roadway.
Welfare Check
At 9:02 a.m. on Yew Avenue, a welfare check request was made on a coworker who had been sending erratic messages.
Missing Person
At 9:15 a.m. on F Street, it was reported that their adult son had been missing for five days.
Assault
At 10:45 a.m. on Fenwick Street, assault was reported.
Fraud
At 10:47 a.m. on Anderson Avenue, fraud was reported.
Accident
At 12:53 p.m. on Ocean and Wallace, a vehicle accident was reported with driver Stacey Coyle, 34. Norma Brahm, 49, was ticketed.
Shoplifter
At 3:20 p.m. on North Cammann at McKays, a shoplifter was reported.
At 4:27 p.m. on South 7th Street, a shoplifter was reported but was handled civilly.
Theft
At 3:49 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Snuffy’s Pawn, theft was reported.
Harassment
At 5:09 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, telephonic harassment was reported.
Misuse of 9-1-1
At 5:33 p.m. on Vine Avenue, a subject yelled at 9-1-1.
Incomplete Call
At 6:07 p.m. on Thompson Road, there was a 9-1-1 misdial from a fax machine.
Dispute
At 8:43 p.m. on Radar Road and Ocean Boulevard, a male and female were screaming at each other in the street near location.
Intoxicated Subject
At 10:04 p.m. on the 400 block of North Broadway Street, an intoxicated subject was stumbling into traffic.
Monday, Jan. 27
Alarm
At 3:56 a.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, a commercial burglary alarm went off.
Traffic Hazard
At 7:16 a.m. on Highway 101 and Shinglehouse Road, the bus company reported a subject walking on the fog line. The call was relayed to Oregon State Police and Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
Harassment
At 7:23 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a report was made of a possible assault in the parking lot.
Mental Subject
At 9:47 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject reported kids are not getting the proper education.
At 12:29 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
At 5:46 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard, a mental subject was reported.
Fraud
At 10:12 a.m. on Second Avenue at Millicoma Middle School, fraud was reported.
At 3:08 p.m. on Augustine Avenue, a phone scam was reported.
Arrest
At 10:15 a.m. on Newmark and Schonman, Jessica Howell, 36, was arrested after a call was made of a subject standing in the middle of the roadway yelling. She was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2.
At 1:17 p.m. on South Seventh Street at McKay's, William Gale was arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fighting with staff in the parking lot. He was arrested on charges of criminal trespass 1 and theft 3 and was also placed on a probation violation detainer. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 1:47 p.m. on West Kruse Avenue, Troy Harris, 48, was arrested on a charge of probation violation after a traffic stop. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct
At 11:17 a.m. on Newmark Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, disorderly conduct was reported.
Hit and Run
At 11:51 a.m. on First Street at Fred Meyer, a hit and run was reported.
Theft
At 11:52 a.m. on South Second Street, theft of services was reported after a subject refused to pay a fare.
Minor in Possession
At 12:04 p.m. on Second Avenue at Millicoma Middle School, minor in possession of alcohol was reported.
Dispute
At 12:56 p.m. on North Seventh Street, a dispute was reported.
At 5:46 p.m. on 10th Court, a dispute was reported.
Counterfeit Money
At 2:23 p.m. on South Broadway Street at Little Caesar, counterfeit money was reported.
Assault
At 2:47 p.m. on Augustine Street, report was made of physical dispute between husband and wife at location.
Suspicious Conditions
At 4:54 p.m. on Dakota Avenue, an open door at the neighbor’s house was reported, possibly kicked in.