Monday, Jan. 13
Accident
At 7:18 a.m. on Thompson Road in the Bay Area, a vehicle was struck in a parking lot. The driver was possibly impaired.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:42 a.m. on Kruse Avenue, a trespass was reported and “possibly other issues.”
At 1:59 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, Russell Buchmiller, 33, was ticketed for criminal trespass.
At 2 p.m. on South 7th Street at Fresh Mart, criminal trespass was reported.
At 3:39 p.m. on Thompson Road by Gloria Dei, transients were reported in the woods off the parking lot with possible fire going.
Suspicious Conditions
At 10:36 a.m. on Pirate Court off North Morrison Street, a suspicious subject was reported possibly stealing items.
Theft
At 10:52 a.m. on North 7th Road, theft was reported.
Fraud
At 11:23 a.m. on South 1st Street at Farr’s True Value, fraud was reported.
Shoplifter
At 1:34 p.m. on North Cammann Street at McKays, a shoplifter was reported and a trespass notification made.
Arrest
At 1:59 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard and Woodland Drive, Kekoa Domen, 31, was arrested for probation violation and transported to Coos County Jail.
Public Assist
At 2:14 p.m. on West Central Avenue, a subject hit his head when doing laundry and declined medical.
Unknown Problem
At 2:56 p.m. on LaClair Street at Coos Health and Wellness, a problem with a subject at location was reported second-hand from CCAT dispatch.
Mental Subject
At 4:17 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 4:43 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Nancy Devereux Center, a mental subject was reported.
At 10:04 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Suicidal Subject
At 5:11 p.m. on LaClair Street at Coos Health and Wellness, a suicidal subject was reported.