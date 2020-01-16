Wednesday, Jan. 15
Criminal Trespass
At 12:54 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Bay Burger Inn-Praus Haus, criminal trespass was reported.
At 12:56 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
Minor in Possession
At 1:01 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the U.S. Postal Service, a juvenile was cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Arrest
At 2:33 a.m. on Highway 101 and city limits, Brandon Couch, 27, was arrested for DUII and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:02 a.m. on Thompson Road at Bay Area Hospital, Thoren Poole, 29, was arrested for interfering with police and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue, Joel Hidalgo, 22, was arrested for domestic harassment and interfering with a 9-1-1 report. Hidalgo was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 12:38 a.m. on Court Street by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office in California, Ryan Velasquez, 27, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for the original charge of failure to appear on the charge of criminal mischief 1, burglary 2, arson 1, and criminal mischief 1.
At 10:16 p.m. on West Central Avenue at Green Lightning Laundry, Ashleigh Irons, 31, was arrested for criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
Dispute
At 3:02 a.m. on the 500 block of 12th Court, a possible dispute was reported.
Mental Subject
You have free articles remaining.
At 6:49 a.m. on South Broadway Street, a mental subject was reported.
Fraud
At 7:40 a.m. on Newmark Avenue and Walmart, fraudulent use of a credit card was reported.
At 8:57 a.m. on West 4th Street, a phone call scam was reported.
Harassment
At 9:32 a.m. on Oregon Avenue, phone harassment was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 10:14 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Star of Hope, criminal mischief was reported.
Fight
At 2:07 p.m. on South 4th Street at Coastal Fitness, a fight was reported.
Accident
At 2:14 p.m. on South Broadway, a three-vehicle accident with injury was reported involving Penny Dayleyburhans, 69, Kathy Miles, 70, and Donna Young, 91.
Flooding
At 2:38 p.m. on Madison Street at Madison Elementary, water was on the roadway.