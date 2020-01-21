{{featured_button_text}}
Coos Bay Police
Bethany Baker, The World

Monday, Jan. 20

Criminal Trespass

At 1:21 a.m. on Central Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

At 2:02 a.m. on East Johnson Avenue at the Edgewater Inn, criminal trespass was reported.

At 6:57 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Seventh Day Adventist Church, criminal trespass was reported.

Disorderly Conduct

At 1:27 a.m. on Newmark and Schoneman, disorderly conduct was reported.

Suspicious Subject

At 7:12 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Burger King, a suspicious subject was in a vehicle refusing to leave the property.

Flooding

At 8:59 a.m. on Bayshore and Umpqua Bank, water was on the roadway.

Deceased Subject

At 10:08 a.m. on Oregon Avenue, a deceased subject was reported.

At 5:43 p.m. on Embarcadero Circle, a deceased subject was reported.

Theft

At 10:22 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Chevron in Empire, theft of gasoline was reported.

At 3:32 p.m. on 8th Avenue, theft of a bike was reported.

Arrest

At 3:05 p.m. on Thompson Road at Bay Area Hospital, Jason Patrick Murphy was arrested on a charge of theft 3 and cited in lieu of custody.

At 5:13 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Sonya Hoort, 33, was arrested on a North Bend Police Department warrant on a charge of unlawful possession of meth. She was cited and released on warrant.

