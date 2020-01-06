Saturday, Jan. 4
Threats
At 12:14 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Dominos, a report was made of a customer making threats toward the manager.
At 6:11 a.m. on Johnson Avenue, a report was made of a subject threatening harm toward the caller and her children.
Narcotics investigation
At 1:08 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard 1297, a narcotics investigation was held.
Arrest
At 1:34 a.m. on Newmark Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, Guy Pierce, 38, was arrested on a charge of DUII and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 4:44 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Eithen Nordholm, 29, was previously trespassed from location and was charged with criminal trespass 2.
At 5:39 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Michael Mueller, 60, was previously trespassed back out at location and charged with criminal trespass 2 and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 12:11 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, Robert Harris, 37, was arrested on North Bend warrants charging possession of meth and two warrants for contempt of court. Harris was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 1:01 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, Vera Bell, 59, was arrested on a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warrant charging possession of meth. Bell was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 8:28 p.m. on 411 West Eighth Street, the Medford Police Department arrested Alexander Joseph Young on two Coos Bay Police warrants.
At 11 p.m. at Morrison and Salmon, Richard Windred, 56, was arrested on a charge of probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Criminal trespass
At 4:27 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a belligerent subject at location was refusing to leave.
Suicidal subject
At 6:44 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a suicidal subject was reported.
Theft
At 10:59 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, theft was reported.
Mental subject
At 3:37 p.m. on 26th Street, a mental subject was reported.
Pursuit
At 7:58 p.m. on Flanagan and Madison, there was a pursuit with a subject on a bike. The wanted subject then fled on foot.