Sunday, Feb. 2
Theft
At 12:19 a.m. on Sixth Avenue, theft of services was reported.
At 7:31 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a shoplifter was reported.
At 6:40 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a shoplifter was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 12:47 a.m. on Central Avenue at the Sky Bar, criminal trespass was reported.
At 1:35 p.m. on South Front Street, a subject was reported trespassing.
At 2:29 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard, criminal trespass was reported.
At 7:54 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Nancy Devereux Center, criminal trespass was reported.
Harassment
At 5:11 a.m. on Anderson Avenue, harassment was reported.
Mental Subject
At 6:14 a.m. on South Broadway Street at Umpqua Bank, a mental subject was reported.
At 8:12 p.m. on Vine Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 9:58 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a suspicious subject was reported at location holding a knife.
Arrest
At 10:10 a.m. on Newmark and Ackerman, Daniel Mayer, 34, was arrested on probation violation and two Coos Bay Police Department warrants on charges of interfering with police and unlawful possession of meth. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 3:36 p.m. on Augustine, Jesse Spinella, 39, was arrested on charges harassment, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon. Spinella was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Burglary
At 5:40 p.m. on West 10th Street, an apartment was possibly entered.
Dispute
At 7:22 p.m. on North Wasson Street, a dispute was reported. A male was upset about results from the Super Bowl and broke a microwave.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Arrest
At 1:12 a.m. on East Anderson Avenue and Bayshore, Terry Handsaker, 66, was arrested on a charge of probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:26 a.m. on North Schoneman Street, Mikyna Odom, 28, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass 1, DUII, and resisting arrest. Odom was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 12:45 p.m. on South Cammann Street, Robert Harris, 37, was arrested after being observed allegedly going onto the property next door. He was arrested on charges of probation violation and two Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrants for contempt of court.
Disorderly Conduct
At 6:38 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive and Kingwood Avenue, a subject was reportedly screaming, yelling and running into traffic at location.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:27 a.m. on South Second Street, a request was made for subjects to be trespassed from business.
At 11:35 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a suspicious subject was just at location harassing staff and waving a glass pipe at them.
At 3:33 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, criminal trespass was reported.
Dispute
At 1:32 p.m. on Sanford Street, a neighbor came out yelling and threatening them over parking vehicles on the street.
At 8:10 p.m. on South Empire Boulevard, a dispute was reported.
Public Assist
At 6:05 p.m. on Koos Bay Boulevard, a subject was on the phone with 9-1-1 looking for a place to stay. They were referred to the warming center at the Nancy Devereux Center.
Threats
At 7:21 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Life Care, threats were made.
Fight
At 10:11 p.m. on the 1100 block of Idaho Avenue, a fight was reported.