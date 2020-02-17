Sunday, Feb. 16
Dispute
At 1:43 a.m. on Anderson Avenue, a dispute was reported.
At 2:18 a.m. on Broadway and Market, a report was made of a male and female in the area in some sort of verbal dispute.
At 11:26 p.m. on Ingersoll Avenue, a dispute was reported.
Theft
At 3:11 a.m. on Central Avenue, a dispute between a male and female was reported and a cell phone taken and thrown into the bay.
Arrests
At 4:17 a.m. on Thompson Road, Suzanne Fields, 39, was arrested for aggravated harassment after it was reported a patient at location was combative, spitting at and attempting to assault the staff. Fields was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9:04 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Staples, Roger Soto was arrested on a Corvallis Police warrant for failure to appear on original charge of failure to perform duties of a driver and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. Sherry Anderson, 57, was ticketed during this traffic stop that led to Soto’s arrest. Soto was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 3:11 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, Jospeh Boyd, 56, was arrested on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant for parole violation on original charge of harassment. Boyd was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 5:52 p.m. on Southwest and South 7th Street, Jennifer Wilson, 37, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police warrant for probation violation on original charge of failure to appear in the first degree, as well as probation violation on original charge of two counts of attempt to commit a Class C/unclassified felony, identify theft, theft in the first degree and forgery in the first degree. Amber Holden, 47, was ticketed during the traffic stop that led to Wilson’s arrest. Wilson was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Shots Fired
At 6:23 a.m. in John Topits Park, multiple reports came in of shots fired in the area of John Topits Park.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:09 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Super 8, criminal trespass was reported.
At 9:50 a.m. on North Cammann Street and McKay’s, criminal trespass at business was reported.
Found Property
At 11:21 a.m. on Central Avenue, a wallet was found in the roadway.
Criminal Mischief
At 2:20 p.m. on Maryland and South Schoneman, criminal mischief to a vehicle parked on the street was reported.
Sex Offender Fail to Register
At 4:24 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven in Empire, it was reported that sex offender failed to register.
Mental Subject
At 5:04 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Shoplifter
At 5:37 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was reported.