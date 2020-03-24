SUNDAY, MARCH 22
5:26 a.m., criminal trespass, Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
7:32 a.m., criminal mischief, 900 block of Seagate Avenue, Coos Bay.
8:16 a.m., 80 block of East Hall Avenue, Coos Bay.
9:42 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Empire Lakes, Coos Bay.
10:16 a.m., unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1400 block of North Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay.
1:49 p.m., mental subject, Coos Bay area.
3:36 p.m., theft from vehicle, Fulton Avenue and South Wasson Street, Coos Bay.
4:41 p.m., driving while suspended, 800 block of Marple Street, Coos Bay. Arrested David Leslie Elbert. Cited in lieu of custody.
5:46 p.m., suspicious subject, 11th Street and Ingersoll Avenue, Coos Bay.
6:18 p.m., suspicious subject, North Morrison Street, Coos Bay.
6:29 p.m., fight, 100 block of Ocean Boulevard, Coos Bay.
6:49 p.m., violation of restraining order, 200 block of South Marple Street, Coos Bay.
7:08 p.m., family dispute, Schetter Avenue, Coos Bay.
7:26 p.m., vicious dog, 100 block of South Cammann Street, Coos Bay.
10:53 p.m., suspicious subject, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In