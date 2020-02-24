Sunday, Feb. 23
Theft
At 1:07 a.m. on South Wasson Street, theft was reported.
Burglary
At 7:18 a.m. on Cottonwood Avenue, a burglary was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 12:13 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 12:28 p.m. on South Front Street, trespass and illegal camping were reported.
At 1:11 p.m. in the beach area of South Empire, criminal trespass was reported.
At 6 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, criminal trespass was reported.
At 9:47 p.m. on South Second Street, criminal trespass was reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Dispute
At 12:46 p.m. on North Sixth Street, possible domestic assault in progress.
At 5:04 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a dispute was reported.
Arrests
At 2:42 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, Scott Robinson, 49, was arrested after allegedly leaving property with merchandise concealed. He was transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of theft 2.
At 10:36 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Krysta Guptill, 26, was arrested on a probation violation detainer and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 10:51 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Quick E-Mart, Redonna Ham, 39, was arrested on a probation violation detainer and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Suicidal Subject
At 3:50 p.m. on Woodland Drive, a suicidal subject was reported.
Counterfeit Money
At 11:15 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Chevron, counterfeit money was reported.