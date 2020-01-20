Sunday, Jan. 19
Dispute
At 12:20 a.m. on South Broadway at Coney Station, a dispute was reported.
At 12:38 a.m. on North 10th Street and West Commercial Avenue, a dispute was reported.
At 1:54 a.m. on Central Avenue at the Sky Bar, a dispute was reported.
At 5:23 a.m. on South Marple Street, a possible neighbor dispute was reported.
At 3:32 p.m. on South 4th Street, a roommate’s boyfriend was threatening to assault him.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:08 a.m. on North Seventh Street at Walt’s Pourhouse, criminal trespass was reported.
Violation of Restraining Order
At 8:20 a.m. on South Schoneman Avenue, it was reported that a restraining order was violated.
Arrest
At 8:38 a.m. on North 11th Street, Garnet Stewart Gebhardt, 47, was arrested as a result of a theft report and charged with burglary 2, theft 2, criminal trespass 2, and probation violation. Stewart Gebhardt was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 10:41 a.m. on South Schoneman Street, Josilyn Jones, 26, was arrested on a charge of making a false police report and released on citation.
At 6 p.m. on South Seventh Street at McKay's, Dallas Bradley Olson, 27, was arrested after “some sort of commotion” was reported outside location. He was arrested on charges of harassment, robbery 3, and theft 3 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Mental Subject
At 8:44 a.m. on Thompson Road, a mental subject was reported.
At 11:03 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 2:33 p.m. on South Wasson Street, a mental subject was reported.
Shots Fired
At 12:06 p.m. on Southwest and Oregon, shorted were reportedly fired.
Threats
At 12:36 p.m. on South 10th Street, threats were reported.
Suicidal Subject
At 7:12 p.m. on West 4th Street, a suicidal subject was reported.
At 8:38 p.m. on Ivy and North Sixth Street, a suicidal subject was reported.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Arrests
At 1:52 a.m. on Newmark Avenue and Thomas, Roger Soto, 67, was arrested on a Corvallis Police Department warrant on charges of failure to appear on the original charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He was also arrested on a Lebanon Police Department warrant on a charge of probation violation. Also arrested was Ronnie Beaver, 37, on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant on charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methadone. Both were transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 3:11 a.m. on South Fourth Street at Bi-Mart, Shyann McMillen-Markusson, 26, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant on charges of failure to appear on the original charge of burglary 1, criminal trespass 1, theft 3, and failure to appear on a criminal citation. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 7 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, Adeline Fisher, 38, was arrested after a call was made for a possible mental subject making threats and damaging the caller’s vehicle. She was transported to the Coos County Jail on a probation violation detainer authorized by her probation officer and cited for criminal mischief 2.
At 2:03 p.m. on County Section of Lakeshore, Warren Staves, 49, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of meth and cited for driving while suspended, driving while uninsured, failure to register vehicle, and failure to display plate.