Saturday, Feb. 8
Arrest
At 3:05 a.m. on Montgomery Avenue, Tyler Gray, 35, was arrested as the result of a stolen and recovered stolen vehicle report. The vehicle was recovered prior to entry into LEDS and NCIC. Gray was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief 2. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9:45 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Larry Crume, 54, was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended misdemeanor. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9:46 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 and The Mill Casino, Roger Kephart, 48, was arrested on charges of DUII and reckless driving. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 1:27 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Jeremy Garcia, 33, was arrested for theft 3 and possible possession of schedule 4 controlled substance. Garcia was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 4:26 p.m. on North Schoneman, Justin Chase Roberts was arrested on charges of harassment-domestic and criminal mischief 2. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 7:17 p.m. on South Fifth Street, Sophia Romero, 32, was arrested after a report of a female screaming nearby. Romero was arrested on a charge of probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Dispute
At 8:51 a.m. on the 400 block of Eighth Street, a verbal dispute outside of residence was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 9:08 a.m. on Pacific Loop, criminal mischief and theft was reported.
Found Syringe
At 9:25 a.m. on South Second Street, a syringe was found.
Shoplifter
At 11:38 a.m. on South Fourth Street at Art Connection, a shoplifter was reported.
Mental Subject
At 12:18 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 12:40 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 1:41 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Burglary
At 2:19 p.m. on South 10th Street, a possible burglary was reported.
Shots Fired
At 6:37 p.m. at Empire Lakes/John Topits Park, it was reported that someone heard a shot fired.