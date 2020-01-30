Wednesday, Jan. 29
Driving Complaint
At 1:13 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, an erratic vehicle was reported, possibly intoxicated driver, last seen at location.
Criminal Trespass
At 3:52 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Chevron, a subject was just at location and had been previously trespassed.
At 9:12 a.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, criminal trespass was reported.
At 2:51 p.m. on Seventh Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 4:18 a.m. on 35th Street, it was reported that someone was pounding on their door.
At 7:02 p.m. on South Marple Street and Michigan Avenue, a vehicle was reportedly illegally parked and possibly associated with drug activity.
Mental Subject
At 6:23 a.m. on East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, a mental subject was reported.
Theft
At 9:06 a.m. on Wall and Newmark, theft of a shopping cart was reported.
Arrests
At 9:32 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, Michael Wilson, 40, was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant on a charge of probation violation and the original charge of possession of meth. Wilson was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 12:17 a.m. on Newmark and Pine, Joshua Lincoln, 30, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant on charges of failure to appear 2 and possession of meth. Lincoln was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 2:52 p.m. on South Fifth Street, Sophia Romero, 32, was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant on charges of probation violation and possession of meth. Romero was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:16 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive, Bryan Hampton was arrested on a U.S. Marshall’s warrant on a charge of probation violation on the original charge of weapon’s offense. Hampton was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9:54 p.m. on South Broadway Street, Seth Lariviere, 20, was arrested on a charge of probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Fraud
At 1:44 p.m. on Telegraph Drive, fraud was reported.
Harassment
At 3:39 p.m. on Hall Street, telephonic harassment was reported.
Accident
At 4:04 p.m. on South 10th Street, a non-injury accident was reported. Jeffrey Bock, 44, received a ticket.
Dispute
At 4:35 p.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, a dispute was reported.
At 10:25 p.m. on Ninth Avenue, a verbal dispute was reported.
At 11:43 p.m. on South Broadway Street at Blue Moon, a dispute was reported.