Tuesday, Jan. 7
Dispute
At 12:49 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, a male versus female dispute was reported.
At 11:43 a.m. on Schetter Avenue, a dispute was reported.
At 1:07 p.m. on North 10th Street, a neighborhood dispute was reported.
Criminal trespass
At 5:23 a.m. on South Fifth Street at St. Monica Catholic Church, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed.
Mental subject
You have free articles remaining.
At 9:38 a.m. on South Broadway Street, harassment was reported from a mental subject.
Accident
At 10:10 a.m. on South 11th Street, a hit and run accident was reported.
At 7:25 p.m. on Newmark and Main Entry, a pedestrian accident was reported.
Intimidation
At 2:29 p.m. on Woodland Drive at North Bend Medical Center, a report of abuse was made.
Arrested
At 5:45 p.m. on Sherman Avenue at Ashworth’s Market, Paul Teixeira, 27, was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended and cited in lieu of custody.