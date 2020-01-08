{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Dispute

At 12:49 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, a male versus female dispute was reported.

At 11:43 a.m. on Schetter Avenue, a dispute was reported.

At 1:07 p.m. on North 10th Street, a neighborhood dispute was reported.

Criminal trespass

At 5:23 a.m. on South Fifth Street at St. Monica Catholic Church, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed.

Mental subject

At 9:38 a.m. on South Broadway Street, harassment was reported from a mental subject.

Accident

At 10:10 a.m. on South 11th Street, a hit and run accident was reported.

At 7:25 p.m. on Newmark and Main Entry, a pedestrian accident was reported.

Intimidation

At 2:29 p.m. on Woodland Drive at North Bend Medical Center, a report of abuse was made.

Arrested

At 5:45 p.m. on Sherman Avenue at Ashworth’s Market, Paul Teixeira, 27, was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended and cited in lieu of custody.

