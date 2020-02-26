Monday, Feb. 24
Illegal Camping
At 12:46 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Empire Post Office, illegal camping was reported.
At 8:21 a.m. at Empire Lakes and John Topits Park, illegal camping was reported.
At 8:19 p.m. at Knechts, a subject was reported sleeping next to location.
Suicidal Subject
At 2:25 a.m. on Koos Bay Boulevard, a suicidal subject was reported.
At 7:57 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, a suicidal subject was reported.
Threats
At 8:03 a.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, threats were reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:47 a.m. on South Fourth Street at Dollar Tree, criminal trespass was reported.
At 1:49 p.m. on California Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 7:07 p.m. on Mill Street, criminal trespass was reported.
At 9:42 p.m. on Thompson Road, a subject was refusing to leave location.
Fraud
At 10:05 a.m. on Central Avenue, a scam email was reported.
You have free articles remaining.
At 10:28 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, fraudulent use of a credit card was reported.
Forged Checks
At West Anderson Avenue at US Bank, forged checks were reported.
Dispute
At 2:47 p.m. on South Second Street, a verbal dispute was reported.
At 3:55 p.m. on Hemlock Avenue, a possible domestic dispute was handled by North Bend Police.
At 4:54 p.m. on Anderson Avenue, a dispute was reported.
Theft
At 4:21 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, theft of money from her purse was reported.
At 6:49 p.m. on South 11th Street, theft was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 5:33 p.m. on South Empire Boulevard, criminal mischief was reported.
Arrests
At 8:56 p.m. on North 28th Street and Ocean Boulevard, Aaron Allison, 39, was arrested on a charge of parole violation from an out-of-state parole board and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 10:37 p.m. on Student Way at Southwestern Oregon Community College, SWOCC security was out with subject at location where Myles Marshall Youngblood was cited for the charge of minor in possession of marijuana.
At 10:55 p.m. on F Street, Whitney Bell, 27, was arrested on a charge of probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.