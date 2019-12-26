Wednesday, Dec. 25
Family Dispute
At 2 a.m. on Fenwick Avenue, a family dispute was reported.
At 6:58 p.m. on South 2nd Street, possible domestic in progress at location.
Mental Subject
At 3:38 a.m. on Pine Street, a mental subject was reported.
At 11:57 a.m. on Vine Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Arrest
At 8:21 a.m. on Central Avenue, Daniel Crofton, 42, was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for the charge of theft 1, identity theft and criminal mistreatment 1. Crofton was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:33 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Heidi Preasmeyer, 31, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of assault 4 domestic after a father advised that his son was being assaulted at location.
Suicidal Subject
At 11:38 a.m. on Juniper Avenue, a suicidal subject was reported.
Shots Fired
At 6:58 on the 200 block of North 12th Street, a report was made of possible shots being fired.