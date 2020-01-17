{{featured_button_text}}
Coos Bay Police
Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Jan. 16

Criminal Trespass

At 12:02 a.m. on South Schoneman Street, criminal trespass was reported.

Arrest

At 12:25 a.m. on the 200 block of North Schoneman, James Fry, 40, and James Box, 49, were arrested. Box was arrested on a Curry County Sheriff’s Office warrant for the charge of unlawful possession of meth and criminal trespass 2. Fry was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. Both Fry and Box were transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 12:34 p.m. on South 7th Street at McKays, Scott Robinson, 49, was arrested for criminal trespass 1 and theft 2. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 6:51 p.m. on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Amber Godfrey, 30, was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Coos County Jail.

Minor in Possession

At 9:57 a.m. on Student Way Point, a minor was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol.

Liquor Violation                                

At 11:37 a.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, drinking in public was reported.

Fraud

At 4:56 p.m. on North Morrison Street, fraud was reported.

