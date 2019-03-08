COOS BAY — After over nine months of investigating a robbery at the Super 8 Motel in Coos Bay, police have identified a suspect.
The Coos Bay Police Department believes that on May 21, 2018, 24 year-old Patience Desire Larm from the Bend/Redmond area robbed the motel office at gun point, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A warrant was obtained for Larm’s arrest, and Coos Bay Police requested assistance from other Oregon agencies in locating Larm. On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Larm was located in Grants Pass, Oregon, and taken into custody on the warrant by Josephine County Community Corrections officers. She will be transported to the Coos County Jail, where she will be Robbery I, Robbery II, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Theft II, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Menacing.
The UUV charge is the result of an Oregon State Police investigation of a vehicle stolen from Sunset Bay State Park south of Coos Bay, about one hour prior to the robbery, that Larm is believed to have used during the course of committing the robbery.