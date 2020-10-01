COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man has been arrested on arson charges in connection with a fire Tuesday evening.
On Sept. 29 at 7:52 p.m., Coos Bay Police officers responded to a reported fire on the east side of the building at the southeast end of the Y Plaza, located at 1165 Newmark Ave. Coos Bay, according to a press release from Coos Bay Police Department.
That section of building is currently occupied by O.C. Cab Company. The 911 caller, identified as Jared Murray, reported the fire and provided information about a man who he believed had started the fire.
Murray described the male suspect. A Coos Bay officer recognized that the description matched a male he had contacted in the same area earlier on a complaint of an intoxicated person who was allegedly being vulgar and confrontational to customers of Bay Burger Inn. The male suspect was identified as 49-year-old Shad Scott Ebinger
Ebinger was contacted on the sidewalk in front of the Nancy Deveraux Center around 8:07 p.m. After the investigation was completed, Ebinger was taken into custody on charges of arson in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, reckless endangering, and theft of mail.
Two O.C. Cab Company employees were inside the building when it was ignited, and the interior was filled with smoke. However, there were no injuries and the damage was minimized as a result of the swift actions of another cab employee named Edward Burdge, who used a fire extinguisher to slow the spread of the fire until the Coos Bay Fire Department arrived, stated the release.
Ebinger was transported to the Coos County Jail on the listed charges.
