ROSEBURG — On Nov. 24, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers were notified of illegal hunting in the Drew area off Tiller Trail Highway.
Upon investigating, troopers found Coos Bay residents Paul Morford, Alvis Neal Sr. and Kenneth Brown, as well as Roseburg resident Alvis Neal Jr. had been hunting in the Dixon Unit with deer hunting tags valid in the Evans Creek unit. One deer had been shot on Nov. 23, after dark while being spotlighted, with another 3-point deer shot in the Dixon Unit three days prior, and a third already having been transported to Coos Bay.
As part of the investigation, two compound bows, a .22-caliber magnum rifle, a spotlight, and a buck deer were seized. The second buck was seized by the Coos Bay office of the Oregon State Police. The Winston Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Morford was cited and released on charges of two counts of hunting/taking a buck deer in a closed are, hunting with a prohibited method and hunting in prohibited hours. Neal Jr. was cited and released on charges of hunting buck deer in a closed area and aiding in a game violation. Neal Sr. and Brown were each cited and released on charges of two counts of aiding in a game violation.