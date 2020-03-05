COOS BAY — At approximately 4:16 p.m. March 4, a Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to 91031 Libby Lane in Coos Bay to a report of a restraining order violation.
Upon arrival the deputy located 56-year-old Geronimo Waldorf near 91031 Libby Lane. A record check revealed Waldorf was the respondent on a restraining order, preventing him from being within 150 feet of Libby Lane Residence.
Waldorf was arrested for violating his restraining order multiple times, and was transported to the Coos County Jail where he is being held on bail.
