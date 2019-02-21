COOS COUNTY — Authorities arrested a Coos Bay man Wednesday for throwing a manufactured incendiary explosive device at two homes in the Bay Area.
Chad Bunnell, 30, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail after investigators found him responsible for both cases.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, at approximately 10:33 a.m., North Bend police and fire departments responded to a report of a possible explosion at a residence on Brussels Street in North Bend.
“Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters discovered damage to the residence where a window was shattered and evidence of a small fire that was subsequently extinguished,” said the press release.
Authorities learned the home was struck with an explosive device, which caused the small fire. Later that morning, at approximately 11:05 a.m., another report came in of a small fire at a residence on 17th Avenue in Coos Bay.
Coos Bay police and firefighters responded to the call Wednesday. The resident of home suffered injuries related to the fire and was transported to Bay Area Hospital. The fire was caused by a similar explosive device to the one found in North Bend.
Bunnell was charged with two counts of arson I, one count of attempted arson I and three counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device.
The Coos Bay and North Bend police and fire departments were assisted by Oregon State Police, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, Southwestern Oregon Fire Investigation Team, and the Coos County District Attorney’s Office.