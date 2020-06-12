Micheal DeLacy

Micheal DeLacy was arrested Wednesday, June 10 and taken to the Coos County Jail on harassment-domestic charges.  

COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man was arrested Wednesday in Coos Bay on DUII and harassment-domestic charges.

Deputies from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bastendorff Beach area on June 10 after a 911 call came in of a woman came who said she was almost struck by a vehicle on the sand at the beach. The woman described the vehicle as “a black forerunner.”

According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a responding deputy observed a vehicle that matched the description and conducted a traffic stop near the Davey Jones Locker grocery store for another traffic violation.

“A second deputy responded to Bastendorff to conduct a full investigation into the incident,” read the press release. “During this investigation it was determined the vehicle involved in the traffic stop was the same involved in the incident at Bastendorff Beach.”

Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as 44-year-old Michael D. DeLacy, of Coos Bay. DeLacy was arrested and charged with harassment-domestic and DUII.

He was transported to the Coos County Jail where he is being held on the harassment-domestic charge.

