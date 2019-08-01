COOS BAY - A Coos Bay man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges after a disturbance at a home in the 92000 block of Cooly Drive.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 10:12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the home and while en route were advised that a male subject was acting erratically and in possession of a knife and possibly a firearm.
When deputies arrived, they found that Joe Wesley Boyce, 43, had been detained by Oregon State Police troopers, who arrived to assist.
Upon further investigation, the female victim said that Boyce had allegedly threatened her multiple times while holding a large hunting knife, and that she had been thrown down and dragged through the house. The woman stated many times that she was in fear of her life.
Prior to deputies' arrival, it was alleged that Boyce hid the knife as it was evidence of the crime.
Given Boyce's responses to deputies' questions and overall mental state, he was transported to Bay Area Hospital for mental evaluation, the press release stated. Upon clearance, Boyce was taken to the Coos County Jail, where he was lodged on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, domestic harassment, coercion and tampering with evidence.