COOS BAY — On Monday, Dec. 30, South Coast Interagency Narcotics detectives received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding a man allegedly selling heroin from the Southsider Motel.
At approximately 11:45 a.m. SCINT detectives, assisted by Coos County Community Corrections and the Coos Bay Police Department, contacted Braxton Joe Bush at the Southsider Motel, 1005 S. Broadway, room No. 5, according to a press release from SCINT. During the investigation, SCINT detectives applied for and received a search warrant for narcotics inside the motel room, which was being rented by Bush, 34, of Coos Bay.
Detectives seized methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a vial of suspected steroids and a commercial quantity of psilocybin mushrooms. Additional items to include packaging material and $1,200 in U.S. currency were also seized.
Bush was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on a charge of probation violation. Bush will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office on the charges of unlawful delivery/possession of heroin, methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms, according to the release.