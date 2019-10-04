BARVIEW — A Coos Bay man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was found allegedly carrying methamphetamine, as well as for an outstanding warrant.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Brent Elbert was stopped by deputies who conducted a traffic stop on South Spring Road and Wilshire Lane in the Barview area. An investigation into Elbert, who was on a bicycle, led to deputies to discover he had a warrant for his arrest.
“During continued investigation, methamphetamine was located on Mr. Elbert’s person,” said the press release. “Mr. Elbert was transported to the Coos County Jail on the outstanding warrant for his arrest, where he is being held.”
He is also being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.