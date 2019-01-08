COOS COUNTY — Coos County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to a call that three women were allegedly being attacked on Monday evening.
According to a press release, Laurence Dewolf, 38, of Coos Bay, was in the back of an RV with a large kitchen knife in one of his pockets.
“Witnesses on scene claimed Dewolf was in a drunken stupor and tried to intimidate them with a baseball bat and the kitchen knife,” the release said. “Dewolf was charged with six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of menacing and probation violation.”
He was taken to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and lodged.