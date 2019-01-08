Try 1 month for 99¢

COOS COUNTY — Coos County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to a call that three women were allegedly being attacked on Monday evening.

According to a press release, Laurence Dewolf, 38, of Coos Bay, was in the back of an RV with a large kitchen knife in one of his pockets.

“Witnesses on scene claimed Dewolf was in a drunken stupor and tried to intimidate them with a baseball bat and the kitchen knife,” the release said. “Dewolf was charged with six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of menacing and probation violation.”

He was taken to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and lodged.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

