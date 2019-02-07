COOS BAY — Coos County deputies arrested a man who reportedly entered a residence early Tuesday morning and lingered over occupant’s bed while they slept.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 5 it received a call from a resident who said he woke up to Jimi Lawing, 30, standing near his wife’s bed, leaning over her attempting to light a lighter.
“The caller escorted Lawing out of his home at gun point and later called the Coos County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release said.
Deputies located Lawing on Wednesday at this home on Libby Lane and arrested him. He was taken to the Coos County Jail and charged with trespassing in the first degree.